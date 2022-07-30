Pakistan fully supports UNGA’s resolution declaring Central Asia a zone of peace, trust and cooperation 

Islamabad, July 30, 2022 (PPI-OT):At the United Nations, Pakistan has fully supported the General Assembly’s adopted resolution declaring Central Asia a zone of peace, trust and cooperation. In a statement, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram said Pakistan fully supports this timely resolution and its objectives.

He said Pakistan is committed to building connectivity and cooperation in trade, investment, transport, energy and other sectors with its Central Asian neighbours. The Pakistani envoy stressed the need of ensuring durable peace and security in Afghanistan for sustainable peace in the region. He particularly called for sustained engagement with Afghan government by all its six immediate neighbours.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk