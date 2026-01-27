Davos: Pakistan's economic landscape is experiencing a significant shift, as highlighted by endorsements from the International Monetary Fund and an inclusion in President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace." According to Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, these developments were announced by Mian Zahid Hussain, President of the Forum and Chairman of the National Business Group Pakistan, during a speech to the business community.
Mian Zahid Hussain noted the importance of the interaction between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. He emphasized the significance of Ms. Georgieva's public commendation of Pakistan's fiscal discipline, stating that it signals a departure from the threat of default and a move towards sustainable growth. This endorsement is expected to lower the risk premium on Pakistan's sovereign bonds and attract foreign direct investment.
In addition, Mian Zahid Hussain highlighted the diplomatic implications of the US-Pakistan relationship, as demonstrated by the rapport between President Trump and Field Marshal Asim Munir at the Board of Peace launch. He suggested that President Trump's personal acknowledgment of Field Marshal Asim Munir is a strategic move that could lead to favorable economic concessions and bolster international investor confidence in Pakistan's stability.
The convergence of these diplomatic and economic endorsements presents a unique opportunity for Pakistan, according to Mian Zahid Hussain. He urged the government to capitalize on the strengthened US-Pakistan relationship to secure advantageous terms for reconstruction projects and expedite a Free Trade Agreement with the United States. He concluded by encouraging the business community to prepare for increased collaborative ventures, as the trust deficit impacting Pakistan's economy appears to be diminishing.
