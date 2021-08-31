Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise ‘Dostarym III’ concludes 

Islamabad, August 31, 2021 (PPI-OT):Closing Ceremony of Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise “Dostarym III” was held at National Counter Terrorism Center at Pabbi on Tuesday.

The exercise was aimed to develop, strengthen and bolster military cooperation between the two countries in the face of emerging counter terrorism and counter-insurgency domains. Special Forces of both the countries took part in Hostage and Rescue, Compound clearance, Heli Rappelling and Close-Quarters Battle and exchanged the first-hand experience and ideas.

