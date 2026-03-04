Pakistan Launches Project to Transform Banana Waste into Textiles

KARACHI: In a move aimed at promoting bio-economy and circular growth, Pakistan has initiated an innovative project to convert banana waste into eco-friendly textile fiber. The project, developed in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and other partners, seeks to address environmental concerns and boost the textile industry.

According to Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority, the initiative was officially introduced during the "Made in Pakistan - SME Cluster Showcase Expo 2026" under the "Elimination of Hazardous Chemicals from Supply Chains Integrated Programme." Funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and executed by UN agencies, the project involves several implementation partners across eight countries, with SMEDA leading the execution in Pakistan.

Banana cultivation spans over 40,000 hectares in Pakistan, generating waste that is often discarded or burned. The project aims to extract raw banana fiber for use in textiles, handicrafts, bags, and packaging. The initiative will focus on pilot projects, technology transfer, training, capacity building, certification support, market linkages, and traceability systems development.

Muhammad Ijaz Ghani, Senior Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, highlighted the project's potential impact on Pakistan's textile export sector and its alignment with national climate priorities. Dr. Julius, FAO Programme Coordinator, emphasized Sindh's critical role in the banana economy and the need to address water intensity and post-harvest losses.

Ashfaq Ahmed, GM Microenterprise at SMEDA, described the project as a landmark collaboration and stressed its role in mitigating pollution and strengthening the value chain. The initiative is expected to create income-generating opportunities for small and medium enterprises in the country.

