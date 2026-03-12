﻿Pakistan Pledges Full Solidarity with Riyadh to Foster Regional Stability

Pakistani and Saudi leadership have committed to working in close cooperation to advance regional peace and stability, following a high-level meeting where Pakistan reiterated its unwavering support for the Kingdom during what were described as challenging times.

The pledge was made during a restricted meeting in Jeddah between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, according to an official information today. The Pakistani delegation also included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff Syed Asim Munir.

The two leaders conducted an in-depth exchange of views concerning recent regional developments. They reaffirmed their mutual dedication to enhancing bilateral relations alongside their collaborative efforts for peace.

At the start of the engagement, Prime Minister Sharif conveyed respectful greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. He also expressed profound appreciation for Saudi Arabia”s long-standing assistance to Pakistan.

Emphasising the strong fraternal bond between the two nations, the Prime Minister assured the Crown Prince that Pakistan would continue to stand firmly with Saudi Arabia, working jointly to achieve their shared objectives.