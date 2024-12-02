Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended Pakistan’s support to Malaysia following the recent floods that have caused significant loss of life and property in several Malaysian states. In a phone call to Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Sharif expressed condolences and offered assistance, including the dispatch of humanitarian aid.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sharif emphasized the solidarity of the Pakistani people with Malaysia during this challenging period. He praised the Malaysian government’s prompt response to the disaster and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations. Both leaders acknowledged the importance of maintaining high-level visits to enhance cooperation, with plans for Sharif and the Deputy Prime Minister to visit Kuala Lumpur early next year.
