Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda alleging drone flying over Indian HC 

Islamabad, July 02, 2021 (PPI-OT):Pakistan has rejected Indian propaganda alleging a drone flying over the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. In response to queries from media, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said these preposterous claims have no basis in fact and no proof whatsoever has been shared with Pakistan to substantiate these allegations.

He said curiously, this propaganda campaign by India is also happening at a time when evidence so far collected in the Lahore blast of 23 June is increasingly pointing to external forces with a history of perpetrating state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan. The spokesperson said Pakistan rejects these patently false allegations and diversionary Indian tactics and will continue to stand by the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for the right to self-determination, as enshrined in the UN resolutions.

