ISLAMABAD (PPI) In a significant development, Pakistan’s National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq today held a meeting with the Deputy Chairman of the Council of Muftis, Mr Damir Mukhetdinov, at the Moscow Cathedral Mosque.
According to a PID statement issued today, the Speaker, highlighting the positive things in Pakistan-Russian relations, appreciated Russia’s growing relations with the Muslim world.
Mr Sadiq hailed inter-faith harmony and peaceful coexistence of multiple faiths in Russia.
He welcomed Russia’s stance on ‘Islamophobia’ and President Putin’s statement on respect for holy religious personalities. Both sides expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and also pledges to continue cooperation in the religio-cultural sphere.
It may be noted that Mr Sadiq, is undertaking an official visit to Moscow from 27-29 November on the invitation of his Russian counterpart.