Lisbon: Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has expressed a strong desire to bolster relations with the United Kingdom. This statement was made during a meeting with Hamish Falconer, the British Parliamentary Undersecretary of State for the Middle East, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, held in Lisbon, Portugal.
According to a statement by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the meeting focused on areas of mutual interest, with particular emphasis on investment opportunities in Pakistan’s energy, minerals, and infrastructure sectors. Both parties explored ways to enhance collaborative efforts in these fields.
Aurangzeb highlighted the historically close and cordial relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, underscored by mutual trust and ongoing engagement. The discussion also acknowledged the significant role of the Pakistani diaspora in the UK in strengthening bilateral ties through people-to-people connections.
The meeting reflects Pakistan’s commitment to deepening its relationship with the UK, with an eye on future economic and social collaborations that could benefit both nations.
The post Pakistan Seeks Stronger Ties with UK, Says Finance Minister appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.