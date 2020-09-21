Pakistan should apply for Basmati GI tag for EU: UNISAME

Karachi, September 21, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has urged the adviser to the prime minister Imran Khan for commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood to take immediate notice of the fact that India has applied to the European Union for the geographical indications (GI) tag for their basmati rice and Pakistan should also apply without loss of time.

President UNISAME Zulfikar Thaver alerted the adviser and the secretary commerce Muhammad Sauleh Faruqui to push the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to expedite the application for the basmati tag to EU. The EU market has vast potential and the basmati rice exporters cannot afford to overlook it. Pakistani basmati is in fact superior to Indian basmati.

For more information, contact:

Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME)

75/1 3rd Commercial Street, Phase IV, D.H.A.,

Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21-35884225-6

Fax: +92-21-35380642

Cell: +92-300-8245307, +92-321-8245307

Email: unisame@gmail.com

Website: http://www.unisame.org/