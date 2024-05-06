﻿Pakistan, The Gambia agree to reinvigorate bilateral relations

Pakistan and The Gambia have agreed to reinvigorate their bilateral relations and enhance cooperation in diverse areas like trade, agriculture, education and tourism.

This was agreed during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and President of The Gambia Adama Barrow on the sidelines of 15th OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) Islamic Summit Conference in Banjul, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

Ishaq Dar congratulated The Gambian President on successfully holding of the Summit and highlighting critical issue of Islamophobia through the platform.

He also offered training programmes for diplomats and military personnel from The Gambia in Pakistan. The Gambian President appreciated Pakistan for high level participation at the Summit.