Pakistan, UAE agree to further strengthen strategic partnership in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to intensify consultation and coordination to strengthen strategic partnership and cooperation particularly in the field of information and communication technologies.

In a joint statement on Friday issued at the conclusion of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s two-day official visit to UAE where he held a bilateral meeting with President of UAE Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, it has been stated that the two sides agreed to developing tangible and meaningful bilateral cooperation in key areas. The two sides agreed to work together for bridging the digital divide.

During talks, Pakistan and the UAE reaffirmed their historical and brotherly ties, rooted in shared religion, culture, values, and pursuit of regional and global peace and security. Both sides expressed satisfaction at the convergence of views on a host of regional and global issues. Based on their decades-old fraternal ties, both countries expressed solidarity with each other in efforts to preserve their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to the joint statement, the Prime Minister and the President of the UAE held detailed discussions on concrete measures to strengthen the bilateral relationship while also exchanging views on regional political and security matters. They also discussed specific initiative to enhance cooperation in political, defense, economic, commercial and cultural areas, developing joint ventures, and strengthening collaboration in the human resource sector.

The Prime Minister thanked the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for UAE’s generous assistance during the recent floods in Pakistan, particularly through an air bridge established for this purpose. The two sides signed Memoranda of Understanding in the field of combating human trafficking, information exchange, and between the diplomatic academies of both countries.