Pakistan, US pledge to strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations 

Islamabad, July 28, 2022 (PPI-OT):Pakistan and the United States have pledged to strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations and work together for peace and stability of the region. According to press release in Islamabad, the pledge was made during a meeting of U.S Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome with Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Naveed Qamar congratulated the ambassador on assuming his charge in Pakistan and underscored importance of decades-long relationship between Pakistan and the United States. The role played by Pakistan in averting a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and efforts undertaken by it to ensure stability of the region were also highlighted.

The US ambassador appreciated the significant growth seen in exports from Pakistan to U.S. and expressed hope for a deeper and wider bilateral relationship in diverse sectors. The Minister also requested for early revival of the U.S. GSP Scheme which will further provide market access to Pakistani exporters.

