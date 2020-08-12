Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to promote bilateral trade

August 12, 2020

Islamabad, August 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to promote bilateral trade and sign bilateral agreements soon. The agreement to this effect came during the video link conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Khafizovich today (Wednesday). He also briefed his Uzbek counterpart on ongoing human rights violations by India in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India seeks to change the demography of IIOJK by changing the domicile rules, in clear violation of Security Council Resolutions, International Law and the 4th Geneva Convention. The Foreign Minister said India is mistreating minorities, especially Muslims blaming them for spread of coronavirus and urged the international community to strongly condemn India for this degrading behaviour. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India’s hateful policies could pose a threat not only to the region but also to world peace.

