Pakistan, Uzbekistan have great potential to expand bilateral cooperation: FM

Islamabad, July 15, 2021 (PPI-OT):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan and Uzbekistan have great potential to expand the bilateral cooperation. Talking to Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov in Tashkent on Thursday, he said Pakistan has deep brotherly relations with Uzbekistan based on historical, religious and cultural bases. The Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ongoing visit to Uzbekistan and his participation in the International Conference on Central and South Asia will further strengthen the bilateral relationship. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the visit will contribute to building bilateral economic partnership and enhancing trade and economic linkages in the region.

