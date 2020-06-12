National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Ministries, Official News

Pakistan will be self-sufficient soon in manufacturing ventilators: Fawad

June 12, 2020

Islamabad, June 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says Pakistan would be self-sufficient soon in manufacturing ventilators. Talking to a private news channel, he said testing kits were prepared in the country within a week to diagnose the coronavirus patients.

The Minister said many countries including Pakistan have eased lockdown to facilitate their people especially daily wagers. He said the government has announced hefty economic relief package in the shape of Ehsaas programme to financially empower common man.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Tags:

PPI_Banner