Pakistan will be self-sufficient soon in manufacturing ventilators: Fawad

June 12, 2020

Islamabad, June 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says Pakistan would be self-sufficient soon in manufacturing ventilators. Talking to a private news channel, he said testing kits were prepared in the country within a week to diagnose the coronavirus patients.

The Minister said many countries including Pakistan have eased lockdown to facilitate their people especially daily wagers. He said the government has announced hefty economic relief package in the shape of Ehsaas programme to financially empower common man.

