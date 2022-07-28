Pakistan working to revive Knowledge Corridor with US: Masood 

Islamabad, July 28, 2022 (PPI-OT):Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has said Pakistan is working to revive a Knowledge Corridor with the US. Addressing the Vice Chancellors of nine public sector universities of Pakistan in Washington, he said under this initiative one thousand Pakistani students and professionals would come to the US for higher education in all disciplines with a focus on new technologies.

The Ambassador said Pakistan is ready to attract more US investment in educational institutions and regional economic projects because of massive digitization of its economy and the growth of fintech, healthtech and agritech startups. Masood Khan said Pakistan is keen to foster collaboration between agriculture universities of the two countries.

