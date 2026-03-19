﻿Pakistani and Egyptian Leaders Vow Joint Diplomatic Push to De-escalate Gulf Hostilities

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi today expressed serious concerns over the ongoing hostilities in Iran and the Gulf region, agreeing to pursue joint diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation and the restoration of peace, it was revealed in a telephone conversation between the two leaders this evening.

During the call, the two heads of government exchanged views on the evolving situation, concurring on the need to work towards normalcy and stability in the volatile region.

The discussion also served as an opportunity for the Prime Minister to convey Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to President El-Sisi and the people of Egypt. The Egyptian head of state reciprocated the warm sentiments for the Prime Minister and the citizens of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Sharif lauded Egypt’s constructive diplomatic role on regional and international issues, particularly commending the nation’s significant contribution to peace initiatives in the Middle East.

He also took the opportunity to reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to further enhancing bilateral cooperation with Egypt across all fields of mutual interest.