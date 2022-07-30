Pakistani exports to US surge to $9 billion: Masood Khan 

Islamabad, July 30, 2022 (PPI-OT):Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan has said that Pakistan’s exports to the United States have marked year-on-year rise, with a total volume of $9 billion at an annual growth rate of 35 percent. He said that the impressive growth of Pakistani exports to the United States is a trendsetter for the country’s other export destinations around the world.

Ambassador Masood Khan said that in the past few months, Pakistan and the United States have been engaged to promote trade and investment between the two countries as well as to enhance cooperation in the health, agriculture and tech sectors.

