The University of Sargodha and Iran’s International University of Chabahar have formalised a pact aimed at bolstering cross-border academic and research ties, with a significant emphasis on creating a fast-track system for the joint supervision of postgraduate theses.
According to the Sargodha university information today, the Intent of Cooperation (IOC) was signed by Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, and Dr. Abdolghafour Badpa, his counterpart at the International University of Chabahar.
This agreement establishes a structured framework designed to promote joint research projects, facilitate the mobility of faculty and students, and encourage academic exchange between the two institutions.
Key disciplines identified for collaboration include Management and Business Administration, Engineering and Technology, Information Technology, Law and Social Sciences, Education, and Agriculture.
A central feature of the accord is the joint supervision of Master’s and PhD research. It incorporates a streamlined process for matching students with co-supervisors from both universities and enables virtual participation in thesis defences.
The partnership also paves the way for joint research publications, conferences, seminars, and workshops.
Further provisions cover student and faculty exchange programmes, visiting scholars, short-term academic visits, executive education programmes, and seasonal summer and winter schools.
To ensure the effective execution and continuous coordination of the initiatives, both universities will appoint dedicated programme coordinators.
Speaking at the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas stated that the IOC reflects a strong institutional commitment to advancing international academic collaboration and knowledge sharing between Pakistan and Iran.
The Vice Chancellor emphasised that such partnerships will create new opportunities for faculty and student development, promote research-led innovation, and reinforce academic linkages on regional and global levels.