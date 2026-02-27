Pakistan’s Open Market Exchange Rates for Major Currencies Released

Karachi: The Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) has released the open market closing exchange rates as of February 27, 2026, highlighting the buying and selling rates of major foreign currencies, including the U.S. dollar, euro, and British pound. These figures are intended for informational purposes and reflect the rates provided by ECAP.
According to State Bank of Pakistan, the U.S. dollar was being bought at 280.03 PKR and sold at 280.52 PKR. The euro's buying rate stood at 330.36 PKR, with a selling rate of 333.10 PKR. The British pound was being bought at 377.60 PKR and sold at 381.10 PKR. In the Asian currency market, the Japanese yen was bought at 1.78 PKR and sold at 1.83 PKR. Meanwhile, in the Middle Eastern currency sector, the United Arab Emirates dirham was being bought at 76.46 PKR and sold at 77.16 PKR, while the Saudi riyal's buying rate was 74.78 PKR, with a selling rate of 75.35 PKR.
