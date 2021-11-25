Partnership between Pak, US will brings peace and stability in Afghanistan: Asad Majeed 

Islamabad, November 25, 2021 (PPI-OT):Pakistan’s Ambassador to Washington DC Asad Majeed Khan says partnership between Pakistan and the United States will bring peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region. In an interactive session with a group of students from George Washington University in Washington, he said Pakistan looks forward to continue working with international partners to avert a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The Ambassador said Pakistan is a peace-loving country, which desires friendly relations with all states, especially its neighbours. He said unfortunately, India’s unilateral and illegal actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019 and unabated human rights violations have vitiated the strategic environment in South Asia.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk