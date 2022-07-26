PCJCCI keen to export dairy products to China

Lahore, July 26, 2022 (PPI-OT):The cooperation between China and Pakistan on dairy industry and multifarious demands for high-quality dairy products in China will provide a contemporary path of development for Pakistan’s dairy industry stated by Mr. Wang Zihai, President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) during a think tank session held yesterday at PCJCCI Secretariat. He said that we’ve learned that Pakistan is the most important exporter and producer of dairy products in South Asia; whereas Chinese technologies are low-priced if we adopt the techniques and technology used by China, Pakistan could advance in this industry.

President PCJCCI added that we are willing to explore more about Pakistani dairy industry to see if we have the opportunity to be part of it. From 2011 to 2022, China’s dairy imports rose at a compound annual growth of 12.3%, and the demand is still expanding. Milk powder, liquid milk, high value-added dairy products such as whey, cheese, butter and cream are also in high demand in the Chinese market.

Mr. Ehsan Choudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI said that currently, China’s dairy imports mainly come from New Zealand (40.44%), the Netherlands (17.15%) and Australia (7.38%). Our government should support this industry to boost export and domestic production, especially to control the adulteration of loose milk. He further added that the local farmers are facing many problems, such as a lack of education, latest storage facilities, transfer of milk, and cold storage; the government should come forward to train and educate them with the modern technology. In this way, Chinese consumers’ demands for high-quality dairy products will be satisfied. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s economic development, industrial upgrading and industrial chain extension can be expected in the process.

Mr. Sarfaraz Butt, Vice President PCJCCI said that animal husbandry is one of the pillar industries in Pakistan. Specifically, Balochistan, where Gwadar Port under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is located in, is with unique advantages of breeding beef cattle and dairy cows. He added that the construction of epidemic-free area in Gwadar Port is progressing in an orderly way. If the industrial chain of China can be extended to Pakistan, it is expected to achieve win-win outcomes for the dairy industry of both countries.

Mr. Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI said that Pakistan is among world’s top five largest milk producers, with over 60 million tons of milk production each year. Such ventures and exports could definitely add value to Pakistan’s economy.

For more information, contact:

Media Manager,

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI)

Mega Tower, 309 – 6th Floor, Main Boulevard, Gulberg II,

Lahore, Punjab – Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-35777460-02, +92-42-37032203, +92-42-35874353

Fax: +92-42-35777524

Cell: +92-324-4925611

Email: info@pcjcci.org

Website: www.pcjcci.org