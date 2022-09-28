PDMA will have to play pivotal role to rehabilitate affectees: Farah

QUETTA: Farah Azeem Shah, spokesperson for provincial government, has said, “Alive nations face natural calamities with patience, strategy and effective planning, adding that performance of Pak-Army, PDMA, Frontier Corps (FC), Balochistan and district administrations remained exemplary during rescue and relief operations in rain and flood affected areas of Balochistan”.

These views were expressed by her during visit to the Directorate General, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Wednesday. She said, “In pursuance of the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Ambassadors of different countries, international donor and welfare organizations had been apprised of the damages caused by the recent rain and floods in order to devise comprehensive plan for the rehabilitation of affectees.

She said that PDMA would have to play a pivotal role so as to rehabilitate the affected families. Giving briefing to her, Director General, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Naseer Khan Nasar said that relief assistance had been extended to the affectees in different districts of the province, adding that all losses of affectees would be compensated after completion of survey.