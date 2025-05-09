News Ticker: ﻿Dangerous Increase in Thalassemia Cases in Pakistan: Dr. Ansari﻿Protest against SEPCO’s Excesses and Unscheduled Load Shedding for Fifth Day﻿Market Tumbles as IndianPakistani Conflict Escalates﻿Pakistan authorises armed forces to respond to Indian aggression﻿Pakistan People’s Party Sindh Announces Protest Against Indian Aggression﻿Condemnation of Indian Aggression by Sindh Agriculture Minister﻿Hur Force’s Commitment to Defend the Homeland alongside the Pakistan Armed Forces﻿Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Over Alleged CrossBorder Strikes﻿Naqvi briefs his Italian counterpart on India’s recent cowardly act of aggression﻿Review of Red Crescent’s Preparations for Emergency Situations in Azad Kashmir﻿(NATIONAL): PPP Postpones Nawabshah Rally Amid National Circumstances﻿The Message of Peace and Human Rights through Theater Performance in Larkana﻿Punjab’s Development Sectors Under Scrutiny: Impact Assessment Findings Revealed﻿Exchange Rates Show Slight Fluctuations in Currency Trading﻿AJK PM’s Stern Warning to India: Strong Reaction Against Attempts to Divert Rivers﻿Sindh Chief Minister Strongly Condemns Indian Aggression﻿Pakistan lodges strong protest over unprovoked Indian strikes﻿Indian Aggression Exposes Hindutva Policies, President of Azad Kashmir﻿Protest By Highway Workers in Badin For Their Demands﻿Provincial Minister Condemns Night Assault on Civilians﻿Italy’s Interior Minister meets Ishaq Dar, vows to deepen bilateral ties﻿Modern Training Program for Population Welfare Staff in Azad Kashmir﻿Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Condemns India’s Attack﻿Pakistan vows retaliation after civilian casualties in crossborder attack by India﻿Grand Operation Against Encroachments Begins in Jhang﻿Resolve Of Pakistani People Against Indian Aggression﻿SC allows civilian trials in military courts﻿SECP Acts to Safeguard Pakistan’s Markets Amid Geopolitical Tensions﻿Pakistan’s Strong Response to Indian Aggression﻿Karachi Cotton Association Calls for Unified Cotton Policy Approval﻿Pakistan’s Effective Defense, a Resounding Response to India’s Aggression: Sharjeel﻿Severe Weather Alert: Potential Hailstorms and Heavy Rain Expected Across Pakistan﻿India’s Dream of Becoming the Regional Policeman Will Never Be Fulfilled: Musarrat Cheema﻿MQM Pakistan Chairman Condemns Indian Missile Attack﻿Tech Skills Training Kicks Off at University of Turbat﻿Incident with Twelfth Grade Students, One Dead, Two Injured﻿Increase in Karachi Police’s Security Measures In View of Current Situation﻿Appreciation for Dr Shah Family’s Contributions to Sports, Full Support Announced for Women’s Hockey﻿Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Condemns Accusations, Calls for Peace in Kashmir﻿PSX Remained Bearish As KSE100 Index Drops by 533 Points﻿UNSC holds emergency talks as India-Pakistan standoff escalates﻿India’s Terror Plot in Balochistan Uncovered Amid Rising Tensions﻿Gold Prices Surge as Domestic and International Markets See Significant Uptick﻿Awami Tehreek Condemns Sindh Government’s Actions, Rejects CCI﻿Renowned Lawyer’s Brutal Murder: Perpetrators Should Be Severely Punished: Tahir Khokhar﻿Retired Employees Receive Dues After Ombudsman Intervention﻿UNESCO EE-Net Pakistan Sparks Dialogue on Entrepreneurial Education﻿Pakistan-UAE Ties Strengthened Through High-Level Defence Delegation Visit﻿Save the Indus River Movement: The Rally in Karachi’s On May 18th﻿Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh Urges Global Powers to Address Kashmir Crisis﻿NA Speaker Lauds Parliamentarians’ Courage in Combating Terrorism﻿District Food Authority Cracks Down on Hazardous Ice Cream Near Hassanabdal﻿UNSC Urges Dialogue Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions﻿Three Shot Dead in Mastung﻿Senate panel seeks clarity on 5G rollout, APO assets, and PSL expansion﻿Global Call for Climate Justice at Pakistan Expo on Disaster Risk Reduction﻿APSEA Advocates for Tariff Reforms to Boost Local Oilseed Industry﻿Workers protest in Larkana against privatization of power companies﻿Senate panel kicks off budget talks with industry leaders, key sectors demand tax reforms﻿Establishment of Modern Centralized Investigation Cell in Karachi﻿Heritage Foundation, NFEH Urge Sindh Govt, KMC to Save Denso Hall from Neglect﻿Sindh Government Imposes Complete Ban on Plastic Bags﻿Indian Aggression Cannot Suppress the Kashmiri Freedom Movement: Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry﻿Sindh Government’s Steps to Address Business Community’s Issues﻿Tax Laws Ordinance Sparks Outcry Among Business Leaders﻿Sindh CM Announces Honors Boxer Usman Wazir at CM House﻿KATI President Junaid Naqi Blasts New Tax Ordinance as Economic Terrorism﻿KCCI Condemns Marginal Interest Rate Cut Amid Record-Low Inflation﻿Stock Market Sees Mixed Performance as KSE Indices Dip﻿China-Pakistan Alliance Reaffirmed Amid Regional Tensions﻿Success of the Green Pakistan Program: Establishment of a Lush Forest in Hattian Division﻿’If Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity is violated, it will respond with full force’: Army Chief﻿PEMRA Grants License to Barilliance Group for Cutting-Edge Audience Measurement﻿Okara Police’s Major Crackdown Against Drug Dealers﻿PCDMA Urges Government to Revoke Controversial Tax Ordinance﻿Ministers of Balochistan and Azad Kashmir discuss Kashmir issue﻿The Important Role of Alumni in the Development of Educational Institutions: Tahir Khokhar﻿Tragic Collision: Bus Plunges into Ravine After Truck Collision﻿OIC-IPHRC condemns rising Islamophobia, reprisal attacks in India, IOJK﻿Initiation of Restoration of Inactive RO Plants in Sindh, Activation of Plants in Mithi and Chachro﻿Crime Prevention Operations by Karachi Police, 24 Suspects Arrested﻿RPO Sahiwal Holds Open Court in Okara, Directs Immediate Resolution of Citizens’ Issues﻿Pakistan decides to formally apprise UNSC of latest developments in South Asia﻿Important Meeting of Ayyam-e-Zamin Committee, Appointment of Conveners﻿Information Minister Challenges Indian Claims at LoC﻿Pakistan conducts successful training launch of FATAH Series surface-to-surface missile﻿SC reserves verdict on military trials of civilians in May 9 case﻿Gilani stresses cultural heritage preservation at CultuRise Launch Ceremony﻿Leader and Accomplice of Okara Nasiri Robbery Gang Arrested﻿Jamaat-e-Islami’s Demand for Fair Water Distribution in Sindh﻿Congratulations to the Pakistan Armed Forces on the Successful Test of the Fatah Missile﻿CM Congratulates Nation on Successful Test of Fateh Missile﻿MQM Pakistan Delegation Calls On Sindh Governor﻿Pakistan Accuses India of Provoking Tensions Amid Pahalgam Attack Allegations﻿Currency Exchange Rates Show Slight Upward Trend in Pakistan﻿A Rally Held in Okara to Express Solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces﻿The death of Parvez Khan has created a significant void in the freedom movement﻿Pushtunabad in Crisis: Quetta’s Neglected Sanitation Sparks Public Outcry﻿Shakoor emphasizes necessity of advancing domestic medical infrastructure﻿LCCI Launches War Fund to Support Armed Forces