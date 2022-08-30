PM calls for making Pakistan self-sufficient through structural reforms

Islamabad, August 30, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan must break out of economic straitjacket saying it is only possible through structural reforms. In a tweet on Tuesday, he said the revival of the IMF program, though critical to our economy, is not an end in itself. He said it offers a pathway to reorient our economy. He said we will have to work hard to make it self-sufficient.

