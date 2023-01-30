PM condemns suicide attack inside mosque at police lines in Peshawar

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly denounced the suicide attack inside a mosque at Police Lines in Peshawar, in which at least 25 people have reportedly been martyred and over 120 injured, some of them critically. In a statement on Monday, he said targeting the mosque is a proof that the attackers have nothing to do with Islam. Shehbaz Sharif said terrorists want to create fear by targeting those who are rendering the duty of defending Pakistan.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm commitment to root out terrorism. He said the entire nation and institutions are united and unified for the eradication of terrorism. He said the entire nation salutes its martyrs. Shehbaz Sharif said a comprehensive strategy will be adopted on the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The center will cooperate in increasing the anti-terrorism capacity of the provinces, he added.

He said the Interior Minister has been instructed to provide assistance in increasing the capacity of the counter-terrorism departments of the provinces, especially that of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to media reports quoting security officials, a powerful suicide blast inside a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines area on Monday martyred at least 25 people, besides injuring over 120, some of them critically.

The suicide attacker was present in the front row during the prayers when he exploded himself, killing dozens and injuring over a hundred faithful offering Zohr prayers, the reports quoting senior security officials said.