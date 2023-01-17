PM consistently maintained that Pakistan, India must resolve issues through dialogue: PM office

ISLAMABAD: The Spokesman of the Prime Minister’s Office has said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has repeatedly stated on record that talks between Pakistan and India can only take place after India reverses its illegal action of August 5, 2019 and without India’s revocation of this step, negotiations are not possible.

In response to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s interview to Al Arabiya channel, the Spokesman said the Prime Minister has consistently maintained that Pakistan and India must resolve their bilateral issues, especially the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir through dialogue and peaceful means.

He said the settlement of the Kashmir dispute must be in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The Spokesman said that the Prime Minister made this position very clear in his interview with Al Arabiya news channel during his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).