PM expresses commitment for resettlement of flood affectees 

Islamabad, August 02, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again expressed his strong commitment for the resettlement of the flood affected people. In his tweets, he said the devastation caused by continuous rains and floods in Balochistan is ineffable. He said all the government institutions have stepped up rescue and relief work keeping in view the situation.

The Prime Minister said we are working on several fronts to deal with the difficult situation created by the floods. He said the challenge indeed is huge but our determination to meet this is even stronger. He appealed to the entire nation to come forward for the help of affected people. Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Provincial Administration, NDMA and Pakistan Army for playing an active role in the rescue and relief operation.

