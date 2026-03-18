PM Orders Proactive Measures to Bolster Petroleum Supply Chain Amid Regional Situation

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today directed the Minister for Petroleum to take a more proactive approach to improving Pakistan”s petroleum import supply chain, stressing the need for emergency preparedness in light of the current regional situation.

The directive came during a review meeting in the capital city on Tuesday, which focused on the implementation of fuel-saving and austerity measures. The premier emphasised that all relevant departments must remain prepared for emergency protocols until circumstances improve.

Attendees were briefed that the entire situation is being closely monitored, with records of petroleum products being meticulously maintained to immediately detect any irregularities. It was further stated that the Intelligence Bureau will present a monitoring report on the execution of all government-led initiatives.

Assurances were given that the nation currently possesses an adequate stock of petroleum products to meet its requirements. The meeting also heard that a sufficient supply of medicines is available in the country to satisfy national needs.

The briefing noted that positive results are emerging from the reduction of fuel consumption within government departments. In a gesture of austerity, cabinet members have voluntarily not taken their salaries, with officials stating these savings measures are intended to help provide relief to the public.

To support new working arrangements, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom has established special connectivity provisions to facilitate e-office facilities for employees working from home.