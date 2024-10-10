ISLAMABAD: A PPP delegation called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today.
During the meeting, discussion was held on important national and political issues. President Asif Ali Zardari’s role regarding yesterday’s All Parties Conference and strengthening democracy in the country was appreciated.
The Joint Working Group on relief assistance for Palestinians from Pakistan was also dilated upon. Participation of all the political parties in the APC convened to support Palestinians was a welcoming sign.
It was discussed that the entire Pakistani nation is united to help the unarmed Palestinian brethren, who are facing Israeli brutalities.
The delegation included Member National Assembly Syed Naveed Qamar and Provincial Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon, while Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Minister for Information and Broadcasting were also present on the occasion.