PM raised plight of Kashmiris at world important forums: Farrukh

Islamabad
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib has said that leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, could not show any performance and development in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Talking to a private television channel, he said the PML-N did nothing for the people of AJK during the period of last five years. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the plight of Kashmiri people at world important forums. The people, he said would vote for candidates of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), in the upcoming elections of AJK due to delivery and performance.

