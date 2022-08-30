PM thanks Chinese President, Premier for extending financial assistance to flood victims

Islamabad, August 30, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang for extending financial assistance to the flood-affected people of Pakistan. In a tweet on Tuesday, he said this flood is like no other in terms of its intensity and spread. The Prime Minister said China has supported Pakistan at the most difficult times and we greatly value its support.

