PM urges Imran Khan to file case against Financial Times for indicting article

Islamabad, July 30, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the investigative report of the reliable international organization Financial Times is a serious indictment against PTI Chief Imran Khan, which has exposed the facts of foreign funding of PTI and remittance of illegal huge amounts.

In Tweets on social media platform Twitter, he said the concrete facts mentioned in the report are shouting loudly that Imran Khan is an epitome of lies, contradictions and hypocrisy. The Prime Minister urged Imran Khan to file a defamation case against Financial Times for publishing the indicting article.

He said if Imran Khan does not file the defamation case, it will prove one more time how brazenly he is lying and cheating the people of Pakistan. The Prime Minister said the charade of self-proclaimed honesty and righteousness has been busted by the Financial Times story that details the flow of foreign funding into PTI bank accounts.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk