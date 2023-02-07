PM visits Turkiye tomorrow

Islamabad:Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit Turkiye tomorrow (Wednesday) to offer condolence to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over massive human and material loss due to devastating earthquake. In a tweet, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Prime Minister will also express solidarity with the people of Turkiye.

The Minister said the All Parties Conference scheduled for Thursday has also been rescheduled due to the Prime Minister’s visit to Turkiye and the new dates will be announced later after consultation with the coalition partners.