National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Karachi

PMA delegation meets with Bilawal

May 3, 2020

KARACHI: A Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) delegation met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House on Sunday and apprised him about the problems being faced by doctors and paramedics across the country.

Bilawal hailed doctors for playing an effective role in the fight against coronavirus. He said that doctors and paramedical staff are our real heroes and their valiant role in protecting lives during coronavirus attacks would never be forgotten by the nation.

Bilawal said that PPP understands that the most important opinion about coronavirus rests with doctors, stressing that governments and responsible persons should formulate their policies in the light of views from the medical and professionals.

Related Posts

PPI_Banner