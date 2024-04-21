PML-N worker killed in poll clash near Narowal

Narowal: A PML-N worker was killed and three people were injured in a clash during by-election in Kot Najo village near Narowal on Sunday.

The clash took place between supporters of PML-N and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Narowal constituency PP-54, in which rival party activists hit PML-N supporter Muhammad Yousaf, aged 60, with wooden stick, leaving him severely injured.

Police rushed to the scene and took the situation under control. Panic gripped the area soon after the incident. The identity of the injured could not be ascertained.