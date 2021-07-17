PM’s visit to Uzbekistan lays strong foundation for economic, strategic relationship: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Uzbekistan has laid a strong foundation of economic and strategic relationship with the Central Asian States. In a tweet on Saturday, he said Peshawar-Tashkent train and road network will improve connectivity and link the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with Europe. The Information Minister said we are also grateful to the people and government of Uzbekistan for the affection and respect they gave to Prime Minister Imran Khan.