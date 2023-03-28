Police baton charge leaves woman dead at flour distribution center

SAHIWAL: A woman ata seeker was killed and 43 others were injured in police baton charge at a free flour distribution center set up at Quaid-e-Azam Stadium on Tuesday.

Rescue officials said the injured have been shifted to the DHQ hospital. The Sahiwal Deputy Commissioner and the District Police Officer were present at the spot. According to the eyewitnesses, the incident happened when the police could not control the rush of the public. Flour was not being distributed due to closure of the Ata app, on which the police started to push people out.