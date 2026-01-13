A new climate-resilient Port Industrial Complex at Port Qasim is projected to generate tens of billions of dollars in economic activity and create hundreds of thousands of jobs over the next two decades, according to a long-term vision announced by the government on Monday.
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, unveiled the comprehensive master plan, which places a strong emphasis on climate resilience and strict environmental compliance.
Chairing a meeting to outline the project, the minister stated that the integrated planning and phased development are designed to transform the port into a globally competitive industrial and logistics hub. This initiative aims to align with Pakistan’s broader objectives of trade expansion, industrialisation, and blue economy growth.
Mr. Chaudhry suggested the industrial hub could strengthen Pakistan’s industrial base, boost exports, and position the country as a competitive regional trade and industrial centre. “Its focus on sustainability and climate resilience will also mitigate future environmental and economic risks, enhancing long-term investment confidence,” the minister stated.
Describing Port Qasim as a ‘gateway to national prosperity,’ the maritime minister underscored its strategic importance as a cornerstone of the nation’s long-term economic growth.
The master plan encompasses a total area of more than 14,590 acres, structured for balanced industrial development and efficient port operations over five decades. ‘This long-term planning framework reflects our commitment to continuity, investor confidence and economic resilience,’ he said.
The industrial complex is divided into three primary zones. The North Western Zone, covering 3,061 acres, is earmarked for diversified industrial activity, including value-added manufacturing and ancillary services.
The Eastern Zone, the largest component at 7,273 acres, is being developed as the main industrial backbone for heavy industries, export-oriented units, and logistics facilities.
Additionally, the South Western Zone, spread over 2,258 acres, is allocated for specialised industrial and commercial uses. A further 1,997 acres of low-lying area will be managed through phased development and environmental safeguards.
Highlighting current operational capacity, Mr. Chaudhry noted that Port Qasim already hosts 833 operational units, with another 40 currently under construction, signalling sustained investor interest. ‘These figures demonstrate that Port Qasim is not merely a maritime facility, but a living industrial ecosystem that continues to grow,’ he remarked.
The minister affirmed the government”s focus on improving the ease of doing business, streamlining approvals, and enhancing infrastructure to support industrial activity. He stressed that the port’s development is closely linked to national supply chains, energy security, and export growth, as it plays a vital role in handling bulk cargo, liquid chemicals, energy imports, and industrial raw materials.
Mr. Chaudhry reiterated a commitment to modernising port infrastructure, improving connectivity with road and rail networks, and integrating digital systems to enhance efficiency. ‘Our vision is to position Port Qasim as a regional hub that meets international standards and contributes meaningfully to Pakistan’s economic transformation,’ he said.
Concluding the meeting, the minister added that the industrial complex embodies Pakistan’s long-term development ambitions, providing a platform for investment and sustainable growth.