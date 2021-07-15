Power Supply Continues To KWSB

Karachi, July 15, 2021 (PPI-OT):K-Electric remains committed to powering the city of Karachi and especially the strategic installations that provide essential services to its citizens. These include hospitals, Karachi International Airport, and most importantly the pumping stations of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board located at Dhabeji and Gharo.

Recent reports of breakdowns at the pumping station are being associated with power fluctuations. However, KE teams have been in constant communication with KWSB’s management to facilitate a solution to this problem since 2018. To this end, several meetings have been conducted between both organizations to identify a way forward, which includes the rehabilitation of the dilapidated infrastructure including their power network.

KE has issued estimates to KWSB for both Dhabeji and Gharo pumping stations in particular, which currently await approval and payment from KWSB to proceed. KE has also shared its recommendations with KWSB to recalibrate the sensitivity of protective switchgear installed by KWSB at Dhabeji in line with international standards, which has been the cause of frequent disruptions to water supply.

As a strategic customer, KE prioritizes the supply of power to Dhabeji and Gharo as they are a lifeline for the city of Karachi. Dedicated KE teams coordinate around the clock with KWSB operation staff to ensure minimal disruption to the power supply, and teams are also deployed immediately for rectification of any faults. At the same time, the utility has requested KWSB on numerous occasions to settle its outstanding dues which amount to over PKR 30 billion.

