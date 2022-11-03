(PPI) Larkana cops recover 150kg hashish

LARKANA:Police on Thursday claimed to have confiscated 150kg hashish from a car and arrested two accused linked to an interprovincial gang of contraband suppliers.

The arrest was made within the limits of Waleed police station. The accused were identified as Ali Madad son of Suleman Shaikh and Babar Ali son of Rustom Ali Shaikh and were involved in supplying drugs to various districts, police claimed.

They further said that search for tracing other members of the gang was being continued along with their buyers. Waleed police have registered an FIR 154/2022 against the accused and further probe is underway. SSP has announced rewards for the police party.