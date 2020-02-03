National

President Arif Alvi meets Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House

February 3, 2020

Karachi, February 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): Talking to Governor Sindh, Dr. Arif Alvi stressed the need for participation of all political stakeholders to resolve public issues. He said that the federal government wanted to take all the stakeholders on board. Speaking on the occasion, Governor said that the development and prosperity of the people of the province are among the priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

 

For more information, contact:

Advisor to Governor (Higher Education and Media)

Sindh Governor House

Tel: +92-21-99201216-7, +92-21-99201201-3

Email: press@governorsindh.gov.pk

Website: www.governorsindh.gov.pk

 

