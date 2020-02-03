Home » General, Official News
Holiday Notice on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day
February 3, 2020
London, February 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): The High Commission for Pakistan, London and its Sub-Missions at Bradford, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow will remain closed on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day. The Consular Services will not be available on that day. The General visitors may schedule their visits accordingly.
For more information, contact:
Head of Chancery,
High Commission for Pakistan in United Kingdom
34 – 36 Lowndes Square, London, SW1X 9JN, United Kingdom
Tel: 020-7664-9271
Supervisor, Mr. Shahab-ud-Din,
Fax: 020-7664-9255
