Asif Ali Zardari, in his message on the occasion of the Monsoon Tree Planting Campaign, said that Pakistan faces severe climate change threats as the nationwide tree planting campaign is set to commence on August 18th. The former President emphasized that the nation’s prosperity is linked to environmental protection, highlighting that issues like deforestation, rising temperatures, and recurring floods affect millions. Insufficient forest cover leaves the land vulnerable to disasters that jeopardize the economy, agriculture, and overall national well-being.
Zardari explained that the tree planting initiative is a crucial step towards safeguarding Pakistan’s future. He stated that trees are essential for environmental health and provide the best defense against climate change. They clean the air, improve soil quality, regulate weather patterns, protect water supplies, and provide habitats for numerous species. Trees also reduce extreme temperatures, absorb rainfall, and mitigate the impact of floods and landslides. He added that every tree planted serves as a shield against disasters and sustains future generations.
Over 41 million saplings will be planted across Pakistan between August and October. This effort, encompassing urban and rural areas, including educational and government institutions, aims to transform the landscape, strengthen resilience against weather-related disasters, and establish a greener future.
Zardari said that the program’s success hinges on shared responsibility. Youth should act as advocates for climate change, media outlets should promote engagement, and agricultural workers can protect their crops and environment through tree planting. Civil society groups, community members, and religious leaders can enhance public participation in this crucial national endeavor. He stressed that every individual should consider planting a tree a national duty.
In light of the recent devastation caused by climate change, including floods and torrential rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other regions, decisive action is needed to plant more trees. The collective response should focus on advancing the “Green Pakistan Program,” a national plan to increase forest cover, rehabilitate degraded lands, restore ecological balance, and support nature-based solutions. This goes beyond just planting trees; it involves fostering healthy communities, safeguarding livelihoods, and ensuring climate resilience for generations to come.
Zardari concluded by urging all citizens to participate in this vital initiative, planting trees for a greener, healthier, and prosperous Pakistan for future generations.