President calls for adopting effective water management strategy in country

English Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, January 20, 2022 (PPI-OT):President Dr. Arif Alvi has called for adopting comprehensive solutions for effective water management in the country. He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday on ‘Employment of Integrated Satellite Communication and Artificial Intelligence Techniques for Water Management in Pakistan’.

The President said that climate change and rapid population growth have reduced the per capita availability of water. He underlined the need for employing integrated satellite services for better monitoring and efficient utilization of water resources.

The meeting discussed various solutions to address the challenge of water scarcity and its management and agreed to identify and approach relevant stakeholders for developing a comprehensive response in this regard. It was informed that Pakistan is facing the challenge of water scarcity, and floods and droughts cause annual losses of approximately 12 billion dollars to the country’s economy.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Congress stands by political alliance for restoration of Article 370

PPI News Agency

‘Jail cell was like a cage’, IOK journalist shares jail ordeal

PPI News Agency

Hybrid Event and Exhibition with Swiss Embassy on Innovative Technologies for Sustainable Agriculture

PPI News Agency