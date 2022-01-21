President calls for adopting effective water management strategy in country

Islamabad, January 20, 2022 (PPI-OT):President Dr. Arif Alvi has called for adopting comprehensive solutions for effective water management in the country. He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday on ‘Employment of Integrated Satellite Communication and Artificial Intelligence Techniques for Water Management in Pakistan’.

The President said that climate change and rapid population growth have reduced the per capita availability of water. He underlined the need for employing integrated satellite services for better monitoring and efficient utilization of water resources.

The meeting discussed various solutions to address the challenge of water scarcity and its management and agreed to identify and approach relevant stakeholders for developing a comprehensive response in this regard. It was informed that Pakistan is facing the challenge of water scarcity, and floods and droughts cause annual losses of approximately 12 billion dollars to the country’s economy.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk