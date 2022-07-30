President expresses commitment to combat menace of human trafficking 

Islamabad, July 30, 2022 (PPI-OT):World Day against Trafficking in Persons is being observed on Saturday to raise awareness regarding the plight of victims of human trafficking and to promote and protect their rights. This year the day is being observed under the theme: ‘Use and abuse of technology’ to focus on the role of technology as a tool that can both enable and impede human trafficking. In his message on the occasion, President Dr Arif Alvi expressed the commitment to combat the menace of human trafficking by establishing an effective coordination infrastructure to prosecute traffickers and protect victims.

Underscoring the stringent anti-trafficking measures by Pakistan in line with international standards, the President mentioned the Trafficking in Person Act, 2018 to prevent and combat human trafficking. He also appreciated the relevant federal and provincial departments for a National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling 2021-2025.

