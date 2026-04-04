﻿Prime Minister chairs review meeting on implementation of government subsidy on petroleum products, important decisions made

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif confirmed during a review meeting on Sunday that the federal government has initiated the distribution of substantial monthly subsidies to the transport sector in an effort to curb fare and food price hikes amid recent regional tensions.

Under the measure to stabilize public transport costs, passenger buses will receive Rs 100,000 monthly, while Rs 40,000 per month has been allocated for minibuses and wagons. To control the cost of goods, the scheme provides Rs 80,000 for large cargo vehicles, Rs 70,000 for trucks, and Rs 35,000 for delivery vans. The Prime Minister noted that these funds are being disbursed through digital wallets to ensure transparency.

The Prime Minister directed the immediate disbursement of the subsidy, which officials confirmed had started on Saturday, two days ahead of its scheduled time on Monday. The implementation is contingent upon vehicle data provided to the federal government by all provincial administrations.

During the meeting, Mr. Sharif praised the Government of Balochistan for submitting its contribution to the national relief package, extending special thanks to Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti. He also urged the remaining provinces to provide their allocated funds as soon as possible.

The transport subsidy is part of a broader public relief program worth Rs 129 billion introduced over the past three weeks. Other measures include an immediate reduction of Rs 80 per liter in the petroleum levy, a Rs 6 billion subsidy to Pakistan Railways to keep train fares stable, and the reversal of a planned 25 percent quarterly increase in toll tax. “The public cannot be left alone in this difficult time,” the Prime Minister stated.

Officials briefed the participants that the country has adequate fuel reserves to meet all national requirements. A report from the Intelligence Bureau regarding the implementation of the government’s austerity and simplicity campaign was also presented during the meeting.

The high-level meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Dr. Musadik Malik, Attaullah Tarar, Ahsan Iqbal, and Muhammad Aurangzeb, among other senior officials and special assistants.