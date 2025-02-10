Dubai: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he will participate in the World Governments Summit in Dubai. This visit, commencing tomorrow, comes at the invitation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
According to a statement by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the summit will gather numerous Heads of State and Government, as well as global policymakers and private sector leaders, to discuss governance, innovation, and international cooperation. This visit marks Prime Minister Sharif’s second trip to the UAE since taking office in March 2024.
The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with other key Cabinet members. The delegation’s presence underscores Pakistan’s dedication to enhancing its engagement with the UAE and other international partners.
During the summit, Prime Minister Sharif is scheduled to deliver a keynote address, outlining Pakistan’s vision for inclusive economic growth, digital transformation, and governance reforms. He will also engage in bilateral meetings with UAE leaders and discussions with other Heads of State and CEOs of major multinational companies.
The visit is seen as a demonstration of Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with the UAE, aiming for increased economic collaboration and exploring new partnership opportunities for mutual benefit.
