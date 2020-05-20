Prime Minister to address World Economic Forum via video link today

May 20, 2020

Islamabad, May 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the World Economic Forum today via video link. He will talk about his initiative for global debt relief.

